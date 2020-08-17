$30m debt: Again, Reps summon NNPC, Agip

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) has for the umpteenth time invited the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip oil Company, Nigeria Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) to appear before it.

The companies were to appear alongside De Coon Services Limited and other JV Partners over the $30 million debt owed the indigenous oil company.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), disclosed this Abuja. It will be recalled that De Coon Services Limited had petitioned the House, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70 million accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract it won via tender for the company since 2014, among other infractions that were inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee had on July 29, 2020 summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday August 12th, to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations, however, NCDMB, who were named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation for Wednesday, 12th August, and its officers were present at the hearing.

But NNPC, Agip Oil Company among others, failed to show up. Adar in issuing a fresh summons explained that the committee would not relent in its effort in ensuring justice prevails.

He said: “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The chairman noted that m; “NAOC had indicated willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations, but he expressed dissatisfaction with that because the lockdown has been lifted, Agip Oil & Gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since.”

So, Agip should appear before it as directed. Adar also noted that the few weeks grace given the companies involved was just to ensure all parties were present at the next adjourned date to ensure fair hearing, hence the need for them to show appearance otherwise the investigation would go on as planned.

