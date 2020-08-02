News

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, OANDO, NAOC others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million.
Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons said the companies are to appear before his committee on August 12.
According to him, the summons is in line with their investigations of a petition referred to him by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila from Decoon Services Lts, an engineering company operating in the oil and gas sector over several contracts scam and non payment of over $30 million and N70 million owed it by Nigeria Agip Oil Company, (NAOC).
He said it is alleged that despite the fact that NAOC has received over 70% of these monies via several cash-calls performed with NAPIMS for the contract, it has allegedly failed to pay the received monies to De Coon Services Limited.
At the commencement of the investigations by the committee last weekend, none of the companies was represented necessitating the chairman to issue a strong warning for all stakeholders to appear unfailingly on the 12th of August.
In his presentation before the committee,the managing director of De Coon Service Ltd., Engr. Nelson Onubogu claimed that the amounts represent only the debt NAOC has refused to issue the required Purchase Orders that would allow the company submit invoices for payment despite the services having been already provided for NAOC’s oil and gas production.
He alleged that NAOC, which owns 20 percent share in the Joint Venture (JV) operation with  the Federal Government, is trying to frustrate and tranfer his company’s contracts to its Italian local contractors.
He accused some staff of NAOC, of being used to perpetuate the contractual and  financial crimes against his company in cahoots with some Oando staff.

