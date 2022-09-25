Business

30th anniversary: Morning Fresh excites customers with N30m promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Morning Fresh, Nigeria’s best selling dishwashing liquid, a member of the PZ Cussons, has kicked off a national consumer promo tagged, the 30 Million Naira Gang Promo as part of a series of activities to commemorate 30 years of blazing the trail in the dishwashing liquid category in Nigeria.

This was revealed at a recent press conference held at the PZ Cussons headquarters, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

The promo which started from last Friday, September 23rd, is slated to run till Wednesday, December 14th with live draws targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with amazing prizes such as; kitchen makeovers, refrigerators, generators, microwaves, washing machines and to top it all, 30 millionaires will emerge at the end of the promo.

According to Daniel Gyefour, Regional Head of Marketing, Africa, PZ Cussons, the 30 Million Naira Gang Promo is aligned with Morning Fresh’s new brand positioning of caring for those who care by softening the tough job of cleaning, and offering value adds to its loyal consumers.

“The Brand is one that cares for our “Everyday Sheroes“, the well-centred woman who makes strong contributions to society through nurturing happy families. The brand exists to serve the hygiene conscious woman, who prides in keeping her kitchen clean, and ultimately taking good care of her family. Morning Fresh brand is definitely the best companion for caregivers in softening tough jobs and caring for those who care, bringing the home and family together with love,” Gyefour said.

It has been over three decades Morning Fresh launched into the branded dishwashing liquid (DWL) segment pivoting consumers from products like sand, ash, bar soap and even detergent powder to a dedicated dish washing product, making dish washing a pleasant experience with astonishing results. The 30 Million Naira Gang Promo is Morning Fresh saying thank you to its loyal consumers for joining the brand on a journey that began 30 years ago and trusting it to deliver on a solution that enhances dishwashing.

On the modalities of Morning Fresh 30th anniversary consumer activation, it was disclosed that consumers can participate in the ongoing promo, by submitting any two labels of Morning Fresh 1 ltr Original Fresh, Zesty/Lemon or 700ml Antibacterial pack at any of the accredited redemption centers and qualify for the weekly draws. Consumers can follow @MorningFreshng on social media for more details on the promo and the full list of accredited redemption centres. Winners will be required to produce proof of name, valid ID card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Post-COVID-19: Firstrand, others mull checks on loan defaults

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F irstRand and other South African banks are looking at options ranging from debt consolidation to new ways of leveraging equity to avoid defaults when coronavirus-related debt relief measures end,  Reuters reported industry officials as saying at the weekend.     The banks gave customers in good standing relief on loans during the pandemic, including […]
Business

Equities extend weekly gains by 1.39%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, extended weekly gains as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.39 per cent and 1.54 per cent to close the week at 41,438.15 and N21.625 trillion respectively.   Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception […]
Business

Analysts attribute low bond demand to tight liquidity

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Low liquidity in the system, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s use of Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits was responsible for the relatively low demand at the bond auction held by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank Economic Research, have said. The analysts, who stated this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica