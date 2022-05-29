31 die in Rivers church stampede

Thirty One persons have been confirmed dead by the Rivers State Police Command during a stampede at a programme organized by a new generation church in Port Harcourt yesterday morning. According to findings, the church,

The Kings Assembly, located within the GRA of Port Harcourt, had invited members of the public to the programme, promising them food and gift items at the event. The gift and food, which is part of the church’s palliative to the under-priviledge, had drawn an unexpected large turnout of participants, who arrived the programme’s venue very early Saturday morning.

Findings reveal that the church was supposed to hold the event at a much bigger facility to take in the large turnout of participants. The acting spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the death of 31 participants, noted that an event that was supposed to commence at 9a.m. saw the invitees forcing their way into the church’s premises. Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, SP stated that the action of the guests was what caused the stampede.

She said: “It is 31 persons that died. It was a stampede because a church was trying to give out palliative. “They were about to start the event. It was to start by 9am or so. But some persons went there and broke into the place and went inside. So people started rushing in and there was a stampede.

“From the information, we have, the church was trying to gift items and food to assist the underprivileged. Meanwhile, investigation has commenced to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...