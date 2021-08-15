31 killed, 14 injured in Ogun, Plateau crash, attacks

No fewer than 23 people were killed and 14 sustained in separate incidents in Ogun and Plateau States on Saturday.

In the first incident a gas laden truck, lost control and fell on two vehicles at Orimerunmu area on the Lagos- Ibadan expressway, killing one person.

The crash involving an unregistered Volvo Truck loaded with gas, a Toyota Corolla with registration number, EQ 165 LSR and Toyota Sienna marked, FKJ 341 GC, occurred at 7:03am.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the driver of the gas laden truck lost control causing the tanker to fall on both the Sienna and Corolla car.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi disclosed that eight people were involved in the accident which comprised three men, three women and two minors, saying that one person died in the accident.

He stated that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Famobis Hospital in Lotto.

He said that the rescue team which included officers of TRACE, police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) took control of the traffic after rescuing other victims of the incident.

Akinbiyi disclosed that, driver of the gas laden truck took to his heels shortly after the accident occurred.

“The gas laden truck lost control due to over speeding and the tanker fell on both the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Corolla vehicles, all of which were outbound Lagos (moving out of Lagos).

“The Toyota Corolla car consists of the father, mother and two minors (their children) while the Toyota Sienna consists of a male (the driver) and two females who escaped unhurt.”

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he urged tanker drivers to maintain their vehicles properly and adequately as well as control their speed in case of the risk and danger associated with the same.

In a related development, Plateau State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of 22 commuters while 14 injured in Jos, the State capital.

Police Public Relations officer ASP Gabriel Ubah in a Press Statement said suspected Youths attacked five buses of the commuters along Rukuba Road, Jos North and killed 22 persons.

The Statement read:”On 14/08/2021 at about 0928hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths and their sympathisers along Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful who were coming back from the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading to Ikare in Ondo State.

“Unfortunately, twenty-two (22) persons were killed and fourteen injured in the attack.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilised to the scene where seven victims were rescued and six suspects arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Edward Egbuka, along with the GOC 3-Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also visited the scene and ordered for a discreet investigation to fish out other perpetrators of this barbaric act at large.”

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for calm among residents of the State.

While assuring that the situation was under control, Akeredolu disclosed that he had received a report over the attack from his counterpart in Plateau State.

According to the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the incident was a case of mistaken identity as the victims were said to have taken a route where crisis between Muslims and Northern Christians had ensued for some time.

Akeredolu who appealed to the people to refrain from any hasty colouration of the incident maintained that Ondo State indigenes living in Plateau are not targets of any religion or ethnic crisis.

He said: “I have spoken with my brother Governor in Plateau, and he has assured me that the situation is under control. I want to plead with our people to remain calm.

From the report I gathered, it is clear some were killed while many others who are injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention. “I also want to commiserate with the family of all those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

We mourn the departed and feel the pains of their loved ones.” Eight were killed in Kaduna by suspected bandits.

The deaths in Kaduna were as a result of a fresh attack launched on farmers in Buruku and Udaw villages, Chikun Local Government Area of the state by those suspected to be bandits.

According to reports, armed men attacked the victims while they were working in their farms.

Recall that the two villages located along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway have been under constant attacks recently. When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the attacks.

He was, however, incapable of giving details of the incident saying the actual number of deaths cannot be ascertained at the moment. “Yes, there was an incident in the area and some people were killed”.

“We don’t have the details of the incident yet but we have sent our men to the area to gather information,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...