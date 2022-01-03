31-year old music producer arrested for threatening to kill lover’s husband

…4 magazines, 121 live ammunition recovered from him

The Rivers State Police Command have arrested a 31-year-old music producer, Stanley Obed, for allegedly threatening to kill the husband of his lover, if he fails to pay him N2.5 million.

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who arrested the suspect also recovered 4-AK47 magazines and 121 rounds of 7,62 mm of live ammunition from his home at 2 Wilcox Drive, Ngbuoba in Ohio/ Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the suspect took pictures of a large cache of ammunition’s and sent it to his lover’s husband with a threat that he would kill him and members of his family if he failed to pay. A police source said,

“This deals with a case of threat to kidnap one Mr Chidi and his family if he refused to pay #2.5 million (two million five hundred thousand naira) by an unknown caller, with the phone number 08142134240, which was later reported to IRT, Port Harcourt annex on November 10, 2021 .”

The police source added that “IRT commenced action and the perpetrator was tracked and arrested on November 14, 2021 at his house in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area and in the course of investigations, the suspect confessed that he stole the phone with the SIM card for the purpose of carrying out the act without being traced .”

“He further confessed to be in possession of some quantities of ammunition, which were later recovered from the bedroom of the same address,” the police source also stated

