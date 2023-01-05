31-yr old Nigerian, Aboyeji, among global unicorn founders

A 31-years old Nigerian tech expert and co-founder of Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has been listed among 62 founders in the world that have founded two unicorns. He was listed among other notable tech entrepreneurs by the Venture Capital Initiative of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. The Founder and Director of the Initiative, Ilya Strebulaev, disclosed that while there are a total of 3,025 unicorn founders in the world, only one person, Richard Klausner, had founded four unicorns. According to him, three people have founded 3 unicorns, while 62 have founded two unicorns each, making a total of 66 people that have founded more than one company valued at $1 billion or higher. Aboyeji attributed his successes to divine guidance and opportunities offered to him by his country, Nigeria.

“At 31 years, by the grace of God, I am one of the 62 people in the whole world and very likely the only African to have co-founded two unicorns – Andela and Flutterwave. “I am grateful to my country, Nigeria. I have repeatedly said that in no other country on earth would my story have been possible. I am not a caucasian male. “I’m just barely 30 years old.

I wasn’t born into old money. My parents are humble clergy – the son of a butcher and the daughter of clergy who worked their way up. It is only through prayers, hard work and the favour of God we have come this far. Can anything good come out of Nigeria? Well yes – this is our testimony. We produce unicorns,” he noted. He appreciated his founding teams and coworkers he had worked with over the last 10 years. “They believed when no sane person would. They worked and sacrificed everything to build the future on the continent and I’m so happy for how God has blessed the work of their hands in return,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...