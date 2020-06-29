News

317 Nigerians stranded in UK arrive Abuja

The Nigerian government has evacuated 317 more citizens stranded in the United Kingdom as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the arrival of the returnees, including nine infants on Sunday via its Twitter handle.
It explained that the Air Peace flight conveying the Nigerians touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 9:50pm.
NIDCOM noted that the plane had departed the Heathrow Airport in London earlier after some delay before take-off.
It revealed that 175 of the evacuees would disembark in Abuja and the remaining 142 people would proceed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
According to the agency, all the returnees tested negative to COVID-19 and will proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

