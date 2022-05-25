News

’32 Borno villagers killed by Boko Haram are not farmers’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Thirty-two villagers killed in Kala-Balge in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists were boys picking iron scalps for sale and not farmers as widely reported.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, gave the clarification in a statement to journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Gusau explained that 14 more bodies were recovered after the day of the attack.

According to him, the victims were killed near Mudu Village 45km away from the Local Government Headquarters, Rann.

The statement also confirmed that six persons were injured while two escaped the attack unhurt.

The statement reads: “Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend.

“Pending a full report, the Governor was briefed by the Majority Leader of Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge where the victims hailed from.

“From the lawmaker’s briefing, a total of 32 youths are believed to have been killed by the insurgents. The youths were not farmers but highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ which are sold as raw materials for steel production.

“The victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village, 45 kilometres away from Dikwa in search of the raw materials; in the process, they were unfortunately ambushed by the insurgents. Six persons were injured during the ambush while two escaped unhurt.

“A team of soldiers, alongside the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims who were apparently tied and shot at close range.”

An impeccable security source, who does not want to be quoted, also confirmed to our correspondent that the villagers killed were not farmers but metal scrap pickers.

According to the source, no farming activities are going on in that area.

The source explained the villagers were killed by ISWAP who believe that they metal scrap pickers sell those meters to a factional Boko Haram group to fabricate weapons.

He was, however, not sure of the figure but believed that over 30 villagers were killed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine Conflict: Civilians escape besieged Mariupol steelworks

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of about 20 civilians has left the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the final part of the southern city still in the hands of Ukrainian troops. They are the first group to leave since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the vast industrial area sealed off last week, reports the BBC. Talks are ongoing […]
News

Drug abuse: Marwa meets Sanwo-Olu, seeks integrity test for students, politicians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa yesterday met Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, saying there was the need for integrity drug test for students and politicians, espe-cially those contesting for public offices. According to the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, running for public offices […]
News

Edo enrols 9,604 elderly people, pregnant women, others into Health Insurance Scheme

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Health Insurance Commission has registered over 9,604 elderly people, physically challenged, pregnant women and other vulnerable persons to benefit from the Equity Plan of the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS). Director General, Edo Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Amegor Rock, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City. He added that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica