32 countries to participate in Medic West African exhibition

Over 150 exhibitors representing 32 countries were participating in the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conferences featuring over 5,000 healthcare professionals at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. The three-day event which kicked off at Victoria Island yesterday, is scheduled for September 7 to 9. The 9th edition of the show brings together healthcare equipment manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical practitioners and regulators.

The 2022 exhibition and conferences with the theme ‘Leveraging Disruption in Healthcare – Opportunities & Challenges in Technology,’ which is organised by Informa Markets in partnership with the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), will address post-pandemic market needs, and includea dedicated space for laboratory professionals for the first time, ‘Medlab Area’. In her keynote speech, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the new National Health Insurance Act (NHIA), making social health insurance mandatory in the country could increase the number of diseases covered for treatment as well as ensure the poor and underserved access basic healthcare.

