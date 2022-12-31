Travel & Tourism

32 destinations named Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by UNWTO

The Best Tourism Villages Award by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) recognises rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community- based values and products. The initiative also recognises villages for their commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects-economic, social and environmental and a focus on developing tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2022, a total of 32 villages from 18 countries across the five world regions were awarded the recognition. The villages were evaluated by an independent Advisory Board based on a set of criteria covering nine areas: Cultural and Natural Resources; Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources; Economic Sustainability; Social Sustainability; Environmental Sustainability; Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration; Governance and Prioritization of Tourism; Infrastructure and Connectivity; and Health, Safety, and Security.

Welcoming the news, UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili said: “For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true game changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive. The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”

A total of 136 villages were put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States (each Member State could nominate a maximum of three villages) for the 2022 edition. From these, 32 were recognised as Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO. A further 20 villages will enter the Upgrade Programme. All 52 villages will also become part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Global Network created in 2021 which from this date gathers 115 villages from the five continents.

The Network provides a number of benefits including onsite and online training, sharing of good practices and international brand recognition and awareness The Best Tourism Villages initiative is the flagship project of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme.

The programme aims to ensure tourism contributes to reducing regional inequalities in income and development, fighting depopulation, progressing gender equality and women’s and youth empowerment, advancing innovation and digitalisation, improving connectivity, infrastructure, access to finance and investment. Also, innovating in product development and value chain integration, promoting sustainable practices for more efficient use of resources and a reduction of emissions and waste and enhancing education and skills.

The programme promotes multi-level governance and partnerships and the active involvement and empowerment of communities. The Best Tourism Villages initiative includes three pillars: The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO: Recognises villages that are an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental. The award ceremony will take place in Alula, Saudi Arabia between February 27 and 28, 2023 back-to-back with the first meeting of the UNWTO Network of Best Tourism Villages. The next edition of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO will also open in February 2023.

 

