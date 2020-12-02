32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.

The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support of the citizens and the assistance from the state government.

Adeyanju said from November till date, the command arrested 32 suspects for kidnapping, while five were apprehended for armed robbery and car theft. He said: “A total of nine vehicles, nine AK47 rifles with 664 rounds of live ammunition have also been recovered.”

The police chief said the suspects, apprehended in different parts of the state. According to him, the suspects were responsible for kidnappings in both Adamawa and Taraba states.

Adeyanju explained that among the suspects was a 37-year-old man, Hamadu Umaru, of Wuro-Patuji whose members were at large.

According to him, the syndicate used ransoms paid by victims to establish a car mart. He disclosed that nine cars were recovered from Umaru, who, according to him, is helping police with useful information.

The police chief urged members of the public to come forward and assist the security agents. Adeyanju acknowledged the contributions and support from the good people of Adamawa State, professional hunters and vigilantes

