32-hour journey by road!

I can’t recollect the last time I travelled for so long on the road but, it was another bitter experience for me in Cameroon as I was forced to embark on a road trip from Douala to Garoua, Super Eagles’ centre for the AFCON preliminaries. I travelled with some of my colleagues, Kenny Ogunmiloro and Saheed Babatunde of Fresh FM, Ibadan Those who approved Garoua as a centre for the competition should be questioned because a city without constant flights plying the route or good transport system should not be allowed to host such a big competition. The road trip was expected to be over in 17 hours but we spent 32 solid hours on the road and at some point, we decided to accept our fate and not bother about the time again. The journey started 11pm on Saturday night and we arrived our destination 7.05am on Monday morning traveling over two nights.
Related Articles
Niger SWAN gets new exco
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niger State chapter has got new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the association in the next three years. In an unopposed election, which took place at the IBB Pen House, Minna on Saturday, Mr. George Daniya of Niger State Publishing Company, Newsline newspapers limited, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON: Paseiro’s appointment won’t affect my performance – Eguavoen
…says team ‘ll approach each match differently Super Eagles caretaker coach Austine Eguavoen has shot down insinuations that the appointment of a substantive coach for the national team before the start of the African Cup of Nations has dampened his morale which could affect the way his team will play at the tournament. Eguavoen said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bundesliga: Lewandowski nets double as Bayern down Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored Dortmund’s goals at Signal Iduna Park, but Lewandowski netted and converted the winning penalty, either side of a Kingsley Coman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)