32-hour journey by road!

I can’t recollect the last time I travelled for so long on the road but, it was another bitter experience for me in Cameroon as I was forced to embark on a road trip from Douala to Garoua, Super Eagles’ centre for the AFCON preliminaries. I travelled with some of my colleagues, Kenny Ogunmiloro and Saheed Babatunde of Fresh FM, Ibadan Those who approved Garoua as a centre for the competition should be questioned because a city without constant flights plying the route or good transport system should not be allowed to host such a big competition. The road trip was expected to be over in 17 hours but we spent 32 solid hours on the road and at some point, we decided to accept our fate and not bother about the time again. The journey started 11pm on Saturday night and we arrived our destination 7.05am on Monday morning traveling over two nights.

 

