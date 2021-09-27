32 teams for Prince GAS U-15 Cup as draws holds September 27

Thirty two teams will be in the draws for the eighth edition of the Prince GAS Under 15 Cup scheduled to hold on September 27 at the Proposed Palace ground, Igando, Lagos.

According to the organisers, some of the participating teams are SGH Sports FB Academy Akowonjo, Sharp Striker FC Ikotun, Future Star FC, Samjason Feeders, Golden Star Ejigbo, Balo FC Ikotun, Ultimate FA Ifo, Eminent Stars FA campus FB acd Ibadan, ,young bora, Unstoppablee ACD, Dynamous FC Ejigbo, Mighty Power FC Ajagbandi, Soccer Talent FA Ota and many others. This year’s edition of the grassroot championshipwill kickoff in Octoberat sixcentres in Lagosand Ogun State respectively.

The centres are Igando, Mushin, Ejigbo, EbutteMeta, AbesaninLagosand Otta in Ogun State. Chairman of the Local OrganisingCommittee( LOC) PrinceGbadamosi Adebola Sulaimon said that more than 32 teams in the Under- 15categoryhave signifiedtheir interests to vie for the top prizes.

Sulaiman stated: “This edition, also promises to be better than that of last year in terms of officiating, as we plan to use graded referees for matches. “Oneissuewehavealwaystaken seriouslyisage-cheat.

Forthisyear’s edition, all goalkeepers must not be more than 55kg, while 50kg is for players. Teams must note too that their goalkeeper will be restricted to goalkeeping duties alone.

