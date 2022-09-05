Law

32-year-old faces trial for stealing property worth $11, 200

The trial of a 32-year-old woman, Stella Akogu, for allegedly stealing the sum of $11, 200 will commence on October 17, 2022, before Chief Magistrate O. M Ajayi of an Ebute-Metta Magistrates’ Court. The trial date was fixed by the court after Akogu was docked by the police on a 3-count charge of stealing a property of one, Chief and Mrs Michael Madueme, worth $11,200.

She however denied the alleged offence upon her arraignment, following which she was admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for October 17, 2022, for trial. The alleged offence was said to have been punishable under Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The charge reads: “That you Stella Sandra Akogu ‘f’ sometimes in the month of June 2022 around 2:30 pm at Victoria Island Area of the Lagos Magisterial District, did steal Diamond Ring set on amethyst stone valued at $1,200.00, Diamond Ring set on citrine Stone valued at $1,850.00, Diamond Stud earring valued at $1,200.00, Diamond pendant necklace valued at $2,800, big rose gold double loop earring valued at $1,000, two-tone gold bangle valued at $2,400, round gold stud earring valued at $750.00, four pieces of man boxer valued at N40,000, a pair of small boy shoe valued at N25,000,  one small bank jotter and one other jotter respectively; the total value of items stolen is $11,200 and N65,000 respectively, property of one, Hon. Chief and Mrs Michael Madueme.

“That you Stella Sandra Akogu ‘f’ on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by sending a voice note through your phone number 07013917229 by telling Hon. Chief Michael Osita Madueme and his wife Angela Nicol-Farodoye that their son, about 3 years old is not their biological son and the woman is not Hon. Chief Michael Osita’s wife.

 

“That you Stella Sandra Akogu ‘f’ and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did threaten Hon. Chief Osita Michael Madueme and his wife Angela Nicol Farodoye by word of mouth by sending voice notes to them through your phone number 07013917229”.

 

