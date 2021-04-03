News

32-year-old man hacks Okada rider to death in Ondo

A 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenutaju, has killed an Okada rider at Omin-nla, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Sunday, who conspired with his friend, who is on the run, to commit the crime was arrested by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun. Luck was said to have ran out on him after the duo killed the unidentified victim when Amotekun operatives swooped on them. With his friend escaping from the scene, Sunday told the corps that it was his friend who lured him into the evil act.

“My childhood friend, who is popularly known as ‘Akaba’ invited me to join him in snatching Okada in Ore. He told me he had been in the business for a very long time and it is lucrative. He showed me over 60 bikes he had acquired and asked me to join him. Although he has been inviting me for a very long time but I refused. “On that fateful day we met in a hotel in Ore and agreed to take any Okada rider caught to a lonely place where we could carry out the operation as he promised to give me a huge share.

“The very moment we got to a lonely place, we sighted an Okada rider and stopped him. My partner immediately threw a dagger to me, who I used to stab the man in his stomach and he fell down and died. “My friend ran away when he saw that the man was dead. As I was still standing by the dead body to plan how I would take his bike away, I got a call from my partner that I should run for my dear life. But as I was on the verge of running away men of the Amotekun caught and arrested me.” Describing the incident as pathetic, the Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, urged everyone in the state to be security conscious, especially during this festive period.

