32-year-old man hacks Okada rider to death in Ondo

A 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenutaju, has killed an Okada rider at Omin-nla, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the sate.
Sunday, who conspired with his friend who is on the run to commit the crime, was arrested by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun.
Luck was said to have ran out on him after the duo killed the unidentified victim when Amotekun operatives swooped on them.
With his friend escaping from the scene, Sunday told the corps that it was his friend who lured him into the evil act.
Describing the incident as pathetic, the Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, urged everyone in the state to be security conscious, especially in this festive period.

