32-yr-old cleric, Idowu Bankole declares to run for 2023 presidency

… vows to defeat any candidate presented by the ruling party.

A popular Nigerian based cleric, Idowu Bankole has declared his intention to run for the office of the president of Nigeria on the platform of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, come 2023.

Bankole who addressed journalists in Lagos, mentioned how in the past 7 years our dear country has witnessed unprecedented level of destruction; slow economic growth and infrastructure decadence.

Wanton killings, rape, kidnappings and all sorts of insecurity vices with have all the trappings of failed leadership occasioned by dearth of ideas and enthusiasm to serve the people except for personal gains.

“It is on this note, that I Idowu Bankole have offered myself to serve you as the president of this great nation, come 2023.
I hereby declare to run and seek your support towards achieving a better country for our children.”

“My administration shall operate on 3 points agenda:

  1. Massive Infrastructure (including 18hours of regular power supply)

  2. Economic recovery plan driven by foreign direct investment, industrialization and medium scale enterprises.

  3. Fight corruption:
    Corruption breeds insecurity, poor education and hampers economic growth.

I solicit the support of every Nigerian in ensuring that I achieve this dream.

I am confident I shall be the next president of Nigeria, where all Nigerians would be proud to have me as their leader after this woeful outing by the current President, Muhammadu Buhari.”

 

