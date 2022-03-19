News

$320m Abacha Loot: Poorest Nigerians not paid in 7 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The federal government has halted the disbursement of the recovered $320 million Abacha Loot to poor Nigerians over technical issues, this is according to a report by TheCable, an online news portal. Following the repatriation of the funds stolen by the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had promised to disburse the fund to 302,000 poor households in 19 states in July, 2018.

The president had said the recovered loot will be put into the conditional cash transfers (CCT) scheme targeted at the “poorest of Nigerians”. This arrangement was agreed when both the federal government of Nigeria and the Switzerland government signed a memorandum of understanding at the maiden edition of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) summit which was held in Washington DC in 2017. While speaking on the latest development on Friday, Henry Ayede, a spokesperson of the CCT scheme, said the payment is delayed over some “technical issues” which are already being sorted.

“The disbursement has not been stopped. We paid last in August, 2021, and because of some technical issues, the payment has been delayed,” he said. “But things have been sorted now, and by next week, we would resume payment. Be also assured that all backlogs would be cleared. It is not true that we have stopped payment. This funds have been approved, and we are going to pay it,” he further stated. On Thursday, the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) called on the federal government to intervene in the “stoppage of payment.’’ David Ugolor, ANEEJ executive director, in a statement, said payment from; “the $322.5million has reached 76 per cent and from September 2020 to June 2021, no payment was made to the poor beneficiaries ostensibly due to change of leadership at the National Cash Transfer Office and system strengthening process.

“The last major payment cycle was May/June 2021. Payment and reconciliation of accounts was completed in 24 States (Abia, Adamawa, Cross Rivers, FCT, Bayelsa, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Taraba. Between July 2021 and December 2021, there was clearing of backlog owed beneficiaries in the previous year (2020) in Benue, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers which were at different payment cycle,” Ugolor said. Ugolor, who is also the convener of civil society organisations (CSOs) monitoring the disbursement of the returned asset, said the monitors established that as of May/June 2021 a total number of 1,632,206 beneficiaries in 33 states excluding Edo, Enugu, Ondo and Kebbi were on the payment schedule. He said a total of 812,721 households were paid while total unpaid households stood at 819,485.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi won’t impose candidate to scatter APC, says Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…expresses confidence over guber ambition Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he is confident Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will not impose a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2022 governorship election. New Telegraph gathered that the governor is rumoured to be […]
News

WAEC: We spent N1.5bn to conduct 2020 WASSCE

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

TheWest AfricaExaminations Council(WAEC), yesterday claimed it spent over N1.5 billion to conduct the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE). The Head, WAEC National Office in Nigeria, Mr. Areghan Patrick, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services, said over 1.5 million […]
News

PGF DG to APC leaders: Help protect Buhari, others’ achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman has called on the leaders of the party to help in protecting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC in office. Lukman made the call yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja, titled: ‘Nigeria’s volatile politics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica