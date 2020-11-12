Metro & Crime

3,215 children under five died in five years – NPC study

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The National Population Commission (NPC), has said a total of 3,215 under five-year-old Nigerian children, died of various causes between 2013 to 2018 in the country.
The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, stated this Thursday, during the dissemination of the 2019 Verbal And Social Autopsy (VASA), study report, which held at the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Lokoja.
The NPC Chairman, who spoke through the Kogi State Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Professor Jimoh H. Isah, said 31 percent of the figures, are neonates while 61 percent are children spread across the country.
According to him, the regional spread of the occurrence of death during the period under review, were 614 representing (20 percent) of the total deaths from the South, while 2,601 representing (80 percent), were from the North.
The survey was in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, National Bureau of Statistics and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Launching the 2019 VASA report, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, who commended NPC, for providing the statistics, said the report will guide his ministry in it activities toward providing health care services to the people of the state.

