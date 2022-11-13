Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, in this interview organised by the Presidential Media Team speaks on various security issues in the country, including the fate of the remaining Chibok girls and other abductees as well as how the Force is preparing to ensure free and fair election in 2023. LAWRENCE OLAOYE reports

Ahead of the elections, we have started seeing campaigns marred by violence, from Rivers to Kaduna and on Wednesday, Borno State. Also, Civil Society organizations said they’ve written to look into some actions of some governors you concerning some governors in the south-Eat who are using local security outfits such as Ebube Agu to oppress and stifle opposition especially in Ebonyi State. Are you aware and what are you doing about it?

Let me start by saying that its takes two to tango. There are laid down rules and procedures to conduct rallies and campaigns.

On our part, we have gone out to appeal to the politicians to play the game by the rules and at the same time allow us to regulate political processions and rallies to avoid clashes and so forth. The three issues you have spoken about, especially the activities of security outfits as mentioned by civil society groups, I think I have made announcement before their letter.

On the signing day of the peace accord, I had also reiterated and observed that we’ve nothing less than 64 security outfits that are created by state governors, in different names for different purposes. I want to agree that crime prevention is so wide that we are encouraging everybody to come in that’s why we are saying policing is something that requires the contributions of everybody.

Why these outfits have been created to checkmate crime and criminality, we have also told them not to be used for politicking and political reasons. You made mention of Ebonyi State, specifically mentioned Ebube Agu. We have actually taken action against those who have gone out their way to commit crime. We have charged them to court. If we can charge our personnel for high handedness, there’s no way anyone can be exempted.

There is not place we have not gone in that regard, but to the best of my knowledge, theory and practical might differ. You might say this is my responsibility and this is how it is going to be done, but either because of primordial loyalty, or inducement some people go out of their way to do the wrong thing.

And that is why if these outfits were created by the governors, we have invited and educated them on rule of engagement in crime control. We are checkmating them. They are also good, they are bad and ugly. They have their good and bad sides and that’s why they are being checkmated and regulated.

Let us look at the increase in cases of kidnapping on Lagos Ibadan Express way. What are the police doing about it? Also the former IGP considered withdrawing policemen from VIPs. Are you going to consider this especially looking at the shortage of security personnel in critical area?

We are in the know of what is happening there and most the cases, if they are not prevented they are detected. We have just increased our presence in the beginning of this week on the road, because of a lot construction that is going on, there are diversions, blockages and so forth, because of our presence have increased. We hope to mitigate the crime further.

The former IGP withdrew police personnel from VIPs, are you still going to consider this and because some police personnel carry bags for VIPs. What are you going to do about it?

For every rule there is an exception. These are people who needed to be protected, but we try to do it with all sense of humility, that the VIPs needed to be protected. They are holding very important offices in the country and they can become easy target.

We are not withdrawing personnel and I’m not of the view of complete withdrawal of security personnel from VIPs. But we would manage what we’ve and also checkmate crime and criminality without actually leaving them bare..

About 94 Chibok girls are still in captivity. Leah Sharibu has spent six years there. Also 29 Students of FGC Yauri and Students of Bethel School yet to be free. The young children that were abducted this year, only recently, we learnt that their abductors are asking for N40 million – children who are from four years and above. Is there any hope that these children we unite with their family soon?

The issue of kidnapping is an issue that affects all the security agents, including the military. It is a crime that once it is committed you’ve to trace it softly and with all senses of professionalism.

If you do not rescue the person, save and unhurt, you’ve not done anything. And once somebody is in the captivity of armed person, you need to do a lot sensitization. It is not all about guns and that stuff, there are lots of activities that have to be done. We were able to rescue the whole of Kaduna Forestry Students through the means of negotiations and many others which I’ve given you examples.

For those that we are in contact with,, there are things that we’re doing. It is a new crime and there are new ways of approaching it. For instance the issues of training negotiators, we are now into it and we are training our personnel. So we will not say hope is lost because we are still on it.

The Chibok girls they are coming out one after the other, in some times we’ve seen some of them coming out, just to see their parents and then go back. Maybe they’ve been assimilated, acclimatized or indoctrinated and have become part and parcel of those who kidnapped them. Even last month we saw some of them with two or three of children who said they only came to greet their parents. We’re still on it. There is hope.

I am glad you spoke about police reforms, but one issue that has refused to go away is corruption and bribery in the police force. We have had a lot of IGs trying to end it, but still yet it still persists. What strategies are you going use to stop this menace corruption?

Police is being closely looked at because it’s the closest level to the people that can be easily seen. It is in contact with both the rich and the poor. Generally, I think we’re doing our best and the society should also help us.

What are you going to address cases of assault, especially against women police?

Assault on any woman, it is police or not police or a serving officer or any other, the case would be investigated and the person would be discipline. In terms of police discipline pattern and if it’s between policeman and other members of the public the case can be charged to court. I am sure you’re talking about the woman Inspector’s case, which we’re looking into.

For now, we have not yet concluded the investigation but from the small briefing I heard, it is like a case of two fighting in the sense that she wants to attack the man, jacked him by his collar.

So the man also reacted. It is a case between two serving officers, most especially between a junior officer and a senior officer. But generally, if it is established that you have assaulted another person, it is a crime for which anybody can be punished. ‘

What are you doing to encourage the general public to assist the police with intelligence in combating crime, especially in view of frosty relationship between the police and the general public?

I think that has been an age long complain from the members of the public, because of this efforts have been made. You don’t need to come in contact with the police before you can give police information.

There are lots of ways and means of passing information because of technology, the intelligence branch, public response departments are there to be reported to. You can contact us; you passing the information to us, and the information will be tested and looked into.

We also have our information that are also protected and also rewarded. A lot of efforts are being made like I told you the Public Relations principles that we are imbibing in our officers, especially in the PR Department. Bridging the trust gap has been an issue and we embarking on it in all our outings. That will be mitigated- in fact it has been mitigated.

Some of your men who are threatening to boycott 2023 elections over unpaid salaries, new salaries increase. There was a report that this policy was approved in January but the started implementing it in July. How much do you really need to settle these arrears so that it will not negatively affect the 2023 elections?

To the best of my knowledge, I’ve read that one that you’ve read in the social media. There’s nothing like that within the Force, but we’re assuring you that the grievances are genuine. We’ve received new packages in our welfare and there are areas that are needed to be paid. We are talking to our officers that these areas would be paid.

How much?

That is not your business. On attack on campaigns, I want to say this is like any other crimes. It is an area where people should play the game by rules and where we have issues, arrest can be made and those who are involved can be charged to court.

On the powers of the NPF as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2022 and the Nigerian Constitution as altered, Section 91, 1-4 of the Electoral Act provided for NPF, acting in pre-election activities, to be in charge of security at rallies and campaigns, and gave you power to enlist the support of other agencies. In Borno, what had you had and if you are overwhelmed what are you in that area?

We know our powers and duties in the Electoral Act and we will continue to educate our personnel on how we can effectively use those powers to ensure that the elections and electioneering period metamorphose into free and credible election. Policing election is not an easy thing, because there are some people who want to exercise their franchise and there are others who say election should not take place.

So you have to protect the right of those who want to vote., like in the South-East for instance where ESN is saying there should be no election. So you need two types of policing methods. Our threat analysis has shown us how policing should take place according to the peculiarity of those places.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...