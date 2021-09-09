Sports

“33” Beer/ Amstel Malta Ultra thumbs up Super Eagles

Posted on

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have received accolades from the Official Beer and Official Malt of the team; “33” Export Lager Beer and Amstel Malta Ultra respectively following their bright start to their qualification quest for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Eagles on Tuesday soared to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their second game of the second round of the African qualifying series. Victor Osimhen pulled Nigeria level 10 minutes after Dylan Tavares hadgivenCapeVerdethelead; before a 75th-minute own-goal ensured Nigeria secured the maximum points.

The three-time African champions four days ago in the heart of Lagos had opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia. With the Let’s Go Naija campaign being championed by “33” Export Lager Beer and Amstel Malta Ultra’s aim to empower the team to shine and entrench their place in world football, the Road to Qatar for the Super Eagles is taking good shape with these two heart-warming results.

The maximum points by Gernot Rohr’s men from their two matches perfectly resonates with both brands, which have continued to connect and excite fans across the country to stand with their darling Super Eagles team. The Head of Media, Digital, Brand PR and Sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Wasiu Abiola, is delighted that the “33” Export lager beer and Amstel Malta Ultra have been able to fuel the passion of Nigerian football fans and consumers to stand with the team as Nigeriaaimstomakeitsseventhappearance at the World Cup Finals.

Our Reporters

