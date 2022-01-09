“33” Export backs Eagles to make Nigerians proud

“33” Export Lager has predicted a resounding success for the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations starting this weekend in Cameroon.

The Official Beer of the national team says it strongly backs coach Augustine Eguavoen and his men to make Nigerians proud at the 33rd edition of the biennial international men’s football championship. Having previously conquered the continent on three different occasions, the Super Eagles according to “33” Export Lager are good enough for a fourth title. Senior Brand Manager,

Aishat Anaekwe revealed that while 33” Export Lager will be fully galvanizing support for the Super Eagles on the home front, they would also make their presence felt in Cameroon “Let’s Go Naija is the slogan and we strongly believe the Super Eagles can be the continent’s number one again after third position at the last edition in 2019 in Egypt. “Nigerian youths are passionate about football and the Super Eagles as one of the biggest football brands on the continent, will be a rallying point for football fans and our consumers to the ‘Taste the Unites,” she remarked.

The Super Eagles will be starting their campaign in Cameroon against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday before the other group games against Sudan on 15th January and

