33 Export Lager Charges Eagles for double win

Having registered a blistering start on Tuesday against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Super Eagles have been charged to add another win against Sudan on Saturday. “33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles, reckons that a double win resonates perfectly with its unique 33 brand name and also ensures Nigeria’s qualification for the second round of the continent’s biggest football competition.

“33” Export Lager, one of the longest corporate sponsorships of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) notes it is beginning to see the 1994 spirit in this team when Nigeria for the first time won the AFCON tournament on foreign soil in Tunisia. The team ably led by on-field captain that won the African title in 1994, Augustine Eguavoen and Joseph Yobo, who led the team to the last win of the cup in 2013, the brand sees their presence on the technical bench as good omen needed for winning mentality for the team at the on-going tournament.

Added to the combination of the duo on the Super Eagles’ bench, “33” Export Lager recently unveiled Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha (AFCON winner in1994) as its Brand Ambassador to galvanize Nigerian football fans to the ‘Super Together’ campaign message at the on-going tournament in Cameroon. Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe, charged the Eagles to remain focused and go for an even bigger win over Sudan. “The campaign slogan, “Super Together” is to enable passionate fans to stand behind and cheer the team to glorious success at all matches played by the national team within and outside the country and now that Super Eagles had taken the first match, it will be good for them to win the second match,” she remarked. The Super Eagles have won five of their last six games against Sudan and they are expected to extend their dominance in Garoua this weekend before going on to face Guinea Bissau in their final group game.

 

