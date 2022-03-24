Sports

“33” Export Lager Charges Eagles to soar in Kumasi

The Super Eagles has been charged by “33” Export Lager to go all out for a good result as they get set to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the first of their two-legged ties in the race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Initially billed to face the Black Stars in Cape Coast, the Eagles will now be battling it out against the four-time African champions at the Baba Yara Stadium tomorrow in Kumasi.

Though Kumasi is touted as a slaughter ground for the Black Stars going by their excellent result at the 40-000 capacity stadium, “33” Export Lager firmly believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to secure a favourable result from the first leg before they finish the assignment in Abuja four days after. Senior Brand Manager Aisha Anaekwe while assuring unwavering support from 33 Export Larger noted that the game in Kumasi have the capacity to make or mar Nigeria’s chances to be at Qatar 2022. She thus enjoined the Super Eagles to go all out to make Nigerians and indeed fans across the world proud.

She said: “We want to continue to galvanise Nigerians as the journey to the World Cup hit the final phase. We are #SuperTogether in one voice as Super Eagles navigate the final bend. “Nigerian football fans and consumers are passionate to see the Super Eagles connect and compete favourably with the best teams in the world later in the year we have encouraged our loyal consumers to stand with the team over the two matches with the belief that we have the better of our opponent,” she remarked.

 

Our Reporters

