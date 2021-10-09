Sports

“33” Export Lager, fans back Eagles to win in Douala

Posted on

33” Export Lager has expressed absolute confidence in the Super Eagles; getting back on track with their qualification hopes for the FIFA 2022 World Cup when they face the Central African Republic again on Sunday in Douala. The good run of the three-time African champions in the race to Qatar 2022 was halted on Thursday with the 1-0 loss suffered against CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos However, “33” Export Lager, the Official Beer of the Super Eagles believes the momentary setback will not deter coach Gernot Rohr’s side from following through with their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance. To further demonstrate its unwavering support and belief in the Super Eagles, “33” Export Lager, organized a dinner for the players and officials at the Sky Lounge of the Eko Hotels & Suites.

At the exquisitely organised dinner where 33 Export Lager gave some fans the chance to wine and dine with their Super Eagles stars, an actual cheque of N1million was presented to Kelechi Iheanacho for emerging Man-ofthe- Match in the team’s earlier home game against Liberia in September. Iheanacho’s brace in that game handed the Eagles all three points on Day 1 of the qualifying series. The presentation was made by Nigerian Breweries Plc Head Media, Digital PR & Sponsorship, Wasiu Ola Abiola and the Senior Brand Manager “33” Export Lager, Aisha Aniekwe.

Loyal customers and passionate football fans who were part of the carefully selected audience also won for themselves prizes and gift items; including Super Eagles’ souvenirs like jerseys and branded items. Popular musician M1 entertained at the dinner with guests expressing confidence that the team can indeed firm up leadership of Group C after Sunday’s clash in Douala and go ahead to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Our Reporters

