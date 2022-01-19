“33” Export Lager rewards fans in AFCON engagement

33 Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles has continued in its drive to galvanize support for the Nigeria national team even as they continue their hunt for honours at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The latest set of lucky fans has been rewarded with sets of Super Eagles jerseys and other mouth-watering prizes after coach Augustine Eguavoen’s men sealed their place in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 win over Sudan.

“Every win deserves a fine reward and congratulation to our Match Daytwo winners who predicted accurately within the shortest possible time before the match as stipulated in our rules #SuperTogether,” said a message that announced the winners on 33exportnigeria Instagram page. The brand has been rewarding the participants since match day one and among the winners are; Oyekunle Kayode, Musab Aliyu Malumfashi, Olaiya Mathew Olumide and Chris Onyah all winners of Super Eagles win against Sudan.

While Oluchi Nwadioke, Maureen Ogochukwu, Edeh Nelson Oche, Emmanuel Ivie and Osayi Mathias were winners in the famous lone goal win against Egypt in the opening match in Garuoa. Saturday’s win was on the heels of the earlier sweet victory recorded over seventime African champions, Egypt. Since coming on board as the Official beer for the Super Eagles, 33 Export Lager which prides itself as one the longeststanding partners of the Nigeria Football Federation has been giving massive support to the national team on and off the pitch.

