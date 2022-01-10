Sports

“33” Export Lager, Unveils Nigerian Soccer Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles and partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to make the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon a memorable one. Having solidly stayed behind the Eagles whileseekingqualificationfor thecontinental tournament, 33” Export Lager is ready to offer even more support to ensure the national team go all the way in Cameroon. Aspartof theinitiativestargetedatensuringafantasticsoccerfiesta, thelagerbeerhas confirmed the signing of Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON. SeniorBrandManager, AishatAnaekwe explained that the choice of Okocha resonates perfectly going by the antecedence of the former Super Eagles captain as far as the AFCON tournament is concerned. She said that apart from being a part of the all-conquering Tunisia 1994 squad, Okocha also led the Eagles to a respectable outing a decade ago and has been a motivation to many Nigerian youths that want to showcase their respective talents be it entertainment or football. It was at the Tunisia 2004 edition that Okocha scored the historic 1000th goal of the tournament in the Super Eagles’ win against South Africa and went on to top the group and the “33” Export brand wants Nigeria to replicate the same feat in Garuoa all to the final match next month. While it is widely believed that the charm and aura commanded by Okocha will propel the Eagles to do well in Cameroon, it also expected to galvanize even more support especially from the youth for the three-time African Champions. Since coming on board as partner to the NFF and official beer for the Super Eagles, 33” Export Lager has been able to increase the followership of the national team tremendously comparable to the supporter ship of top European clubs As the brand is one of the longest corporate sponsorships on the stable of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the backing to the last World Cup finals in Russia, 33” Export Lager has continued to demonstrate its love not just to the Super Eagles but also to the fans who are their loyal consumers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Japan weighing 10 000-spectator cap ahead of Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan could allow up to 10 000 fans at sports events ahead of the Olympics, media reported Wednesday, as organisers weigh how many domestic fans can attend the Games. The measure, intended to come into force after a coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20, will be discussed by the government’s virus taskforce […]
Sports

DStv, GOtv beam live Juve, Milan, Spurs, Chelsea ties

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Sunday 19 September 2021 at 7:45 pm on LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 33). This […]
Sports

Zurich win excites Amusan as sprinter shifts attention to Zagreb

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria’s track and field star Tobi Amusan is happy to put aside the disappointment of not winning any medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo by claiming the Diamond League gold. Amusan emerged victorious in the women 100 meters hurdle and created a new African record while dumping Viser Nasine (Netherland) and Tapper Meegan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica