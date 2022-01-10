“33” Export Lager, Unveils Nigerian Soccer Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON

33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles and partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to make the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon a memorable one. Having solidly stayed behind the Eagles whileseekingqualificationfor thecontinental tournament, 33” Export Lager is ready to offer even more support to ensure the national team go all the way in Cameroon. Aspartof theinitiativestargetedatensuringafantasticsoccerfiesta, thelagerbeerhas confirmed the signing of Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON. SeniorBrandManager, AishatAnaekwe explained that the choice of Okocha resonates perfectly going by the antecedence of the former Super Eagles captain as far as the AFCON tournament is concerned. She said that apart from being a part of the all-conquering Tunisia 1994 squad, Okocha also led the Eagles to a respectable outing a decade ago and has been a motivation to many Nigerian youths that want to showcase their respective talents be it entertainment or football. It was at the Tunisia 2004 edition that Okocha scored the historic 1000th goal of the tournament in the Super Eagles’ win against South Africa and went on to top the group and the “33” Export brand wants Nigeria to replicate the same feat in Garuoa all to the final match next month. While it is widely believed that the charm and aura commanded by Okocha will propel the Eagles to do well in Cameroon, it also expected to galvanize even more support especially from the youth for the three-time African Champions. Since coming on board as partner to the NFF and official beer for the Super Eagles, 33” Export Lager has been able to increase the followership of the national team tremendously comparable to the supporter ship of top European clubs As the brand is one of the longest corporate sponsorships on the stable of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since the backing to the last World Cup finals in Russia, 33” Export Lager has continued to demonstrate its love not just to the Super Eagles but also to the fans who are their loyal consumers.
Related Articles
Japan weighing 10 000-spectator cap ahead of Olympics
Japan could allow up to 10 000 fans at sports events ahead of the Olympics, media reported Wednesday, as organisers weigh how many domestic fans can attend the Games. The measure, intended to come into force after a coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20, will be discussed by the government’s virus taskforce […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DStv, GOtv beam live Juve, Milan, Spurs, Chelsea ties
SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Sunday 19 September 2021 at 7:45 pm on LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 33). This […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zurich win excites Amusan as sprinter shifts attention to Zagreb
Nigeria’s track and field star Tobi Amusan is happy to put aside the disappointment of not winning any medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo by claiming the Diamond League gold. Amusan emerged victorious in the women 100 meters hurdle and created a new African record while dumping Viser Nasine (Netherland) and Tapper Meegan […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)