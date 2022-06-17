33 passengers escape death as Overland aircraft engine burst into flames

An Overland Airways aircraft on Wednesday night caught fire mid-air with 33 passengers on board. The fire was said to have started from one of the engines. However, the passengers escaped death as the plane made an emergency landing at the Murtala Mohammad International Airport, Lagos. The incident occurred when the aircraft from Ilorin to Lagos experienced a high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

The incident, according to the airline, occurred in the approach phase of the flight, stating that the crew implemented its standard procedures for such abnormal situations as the aircraft grounded to a halt at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway 18 Right. A statement by the airline read: “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today (Wednesday) around 7:50 pm. “This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the crew skilfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post-COVID-19 procedures after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way. “Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...