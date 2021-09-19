Body & Soul

33-years later, Ibiyemi-Olatunji-Bello reaches the pinnacle

Oluwatosin Omoniyi She had waited patiently since 1988 when she joined the Lagos State University as an assistant lecturer. She climbed the ladders upwards and worked diligently in different capacities since then.

 

That included the period she acted as the Vice Chancellor of the University. But on Thursday last week, , Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a professor of Physiology and former acting vicechancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo was appointed the institution’s 9th substantive vice-chancellor. Olatunji-Bello is the wife of the Lagos State commissioner for environment and water resources, Olatunji Bello.

 

Her appointments brings to an end, the long-drawn battle of who would be the head of the school, after several efforts by the state government and its committees failed to yield fruits.

 

The controversy started following the completion of a five-year single term of office by the 8th vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

 

The state government said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the joint committee of the governing council and the Senate of the university “in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.”

 

“Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello as the 9th substantive Vice- C h a n – c e l l o r of the Lagos S t a t e U n i – versity (LASU),” the statement reads in part.

 

With her appointment, the 57-year-old Olatunji-Bello became the second female VC of the university established in 1983, 28 years after the institution’s first female vice-chancellor, Prof Jadesola Akande, who was VC from 1989 to 1993.

 

Akande had taken over from Prof Folabi Olumide, the first VC. In a profile released the LASU spokesman, the new VC was “born in Lagos on April 23, 1964. She had her primary e d u c a – tion at A n g l i – can Girls Primary S c h o o l , Surulere, from 1970 to 1974 and her secondary education at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979.

 

“Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello then proceeded to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her ‘A’ level in 1982.

 

“For her university education, she attended the University of Ibadan from 1982 to 1985, where she bagged a B.Sc (Hons) in Physiology. In 1987, at the University of Lagos, she was awarded M.Sc (Physiology). In 1998, she was awarded a PhD in Physiology, also at the University of Lagos after attending a 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994.

 

“She rose through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988-1991), Lecturer II between 1991 and 1996, Lecturer I from 1996 to 1999, Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2005), Associate Professor between 2005 and October 1st 2007, all in the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

 

“She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine on 2nd of October, 2007.”

