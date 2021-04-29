333riller outlines 5-year plan to take over Nigerian music scene

Arts & Entertainments

An upcoming music act, Lawal Temitope (aka  333riller), has outlined his five-year target to rise to the top on the Nigerian music scene.
The Ibadan-based musician, whose talent has not gone unnoticed among growing fans, ventured into music at a young age as a member of his church choir and as an avid listener  music especially songs by the popular Yinka Ayefele whose songs he can sing with near-flawless proficiency.
He further listened to Dbanj and not before long, produced a cover of the monster hit “No Long thing” before he began to write his own songs as well as creatively re-flavouring popular tunes.
The Kogi-born singer, born on February 3, 1993, began his elementary education at Josabig Intensive Nursery and Primary in Ibadan and had his secondary education at Iganmode Grammar School and Fas Comprehensive College.
He bagged a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Wolex Polytechnic and has faced music professionally since then.
When asked by a radio presenter his plans regarding the stiff competition in the Nigerian music terrain, 333riller said he is making efforts to achieve recognition seeing the sky is wide enough for every bird to spread their wings and fly.
According to him, with the blessing of God and unrelenting efforts, he will become a household name in the music industry hopefully in the next five years.
In line with this, his new project Lekki Girls is doing and getting the attention of music lovers.

