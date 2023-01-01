339 die in 935 road accidents in Ogun – FRSC

No fewer than 339 people lost their lives in various road accidents across Ogun State from January to December 2022, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar disclosed this during a special intervention sensitisation campaign on gridlock and crash prone, on Friday.

The event was held at ConOil junction Magboro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar stated that 935 road traffic crashes were recorded across the state during the period in review.

While disclosing that the crashes claimed the lives of 339 people, Umar said, the FRSC rescued 2,359 others with various degrees of injuries to nearby hospitals.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, saying that a lot of accidents were avoidable.

The sector commander expressed worries about the post-construction management of speed along Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

He explained there had been increased collaboration among FRSC , the Police, Army and NSCDC to curb route violation, lane indiscipline and other traffic offences on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

”We are also proposing strategic activities to Ogun State Government including regular drivers training in 2023 to foster compliance to traffic regulations and minimise crashes.

