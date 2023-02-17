33,914 students obtain 5 credits in English, Maths as NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council has released the results of the 2022 November/ December Senior School Certificate Examination with 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 per cent obtaining five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

In the performance of candidates, 44,162 candidates, representing 76.13 per cent obtained credit pass and above in English Language, and 43,096 candidates, making 74.69 per cent, obtained pass at credit level in Mathematics. Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, told journalists yesterday, at the Council’s headquarters, that of the 60,133 candidates that registered, 59,124 sat. He said: “The number of candidates who got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, is 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“The number of candidates who got five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 46,825, representing 79.20 per cent.” While disclosing that the 2022 SSCE external results took the council 57 days to release, Wushishi said of the N3 billion owed the Council by various states, a state (name withheld) has remitted N500 million. As for candidates’ involvement in examination malpractices in 2022, the Registrar said “11,419 were booked in 2022 when compared to 2021 that had 4,454.” Accordingly, he added, “the malpractices showed a sharp rise in the number of cases which is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers. “We have blacklisted four supervisors, one each from Rivers, Plateau states and two from Ogun State, for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision.”

