$33m Azura Deal: Reps summon Power, Finance ministers, BPP, others

The House of Representatives yesterday invited the ministers of power, finance and heads of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) overthe$33million Azurapowerpurchaseagreement.

Chairmanof theHouse CommitteeonFinance, investigating alleged breached of agreement and perennial power failure in the country, Hon James Faleke (APC, Lagos) announced this at the resumed hearing of the panel. Other agencies invited include: Nigeria Bulk Electricity Transmission (NBET), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Faleke said the agencies are expected to explain their roles in the power deal, adding that the appropriate date would be communicated to the affected agencies. Recall that the committee had on August 19 discover thatthecountrywascommitted to a monthly payment of $33 million in a take or pay deal.

The committee, however, discovered that Azura Power Plant had not been able to deliver the 450 megawatts of electricity agreed to with TCN to the national grid since the contract was signed. The chairman, however, told the Managing Director of TCN, Engr Sule Abdulazeez, to present its budget allocation from 2002 and the contract awarded and the certificatesbyTCNonpower transmission line

He stressed that if Azura woulddemandmoneyindollars from power being generated, Nigeria should also demand money from Azura in dollars for power being used from the national grid.

Thecommitteealsoasked TCN to provide it with its internally generated revenue (IGR) figures from 2010, including its audit report, while also picking hole on the IGR being spent by TCN outsidebudgetaryprovision

