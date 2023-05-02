34 More Illegal Buildings Face Demolition In Onitsha

Over 34 more buildings would be demolished by the Onitsha South local government council following construction on waterways.

This is coming as the Council authorities have discovered fake approval letters alleged to have been issued by past administrations in the area which have been dismissed by the government.

According to the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area, Mr Emeka Orji who spoke to reporters in Onitsha the buildings were built on top of water channels and flood planes which according to him is against the Anambra state laws.

“I remember one of them that have been complaining and he was asked to produce the building approval papers and he had to keep the Deputy Governor waiting for about three hours in my office and he didn’t show up”

“We have heard some landlords say that they are going to court over the demolitions that are currently going on in Onitsha South local government area and we are waiting for them at the court”

“Before the demolition, we gave the owners of those buildings eight months pre-demolition notice with several reminders and they failed to comply ”

“Even the buildings in question were built on top of water and flood channels and they have been causing flood disasters in Onitsha and this is unacceptable to us as a government ”

“Some people even used concrete to block the sewage canals hence when the rains come most of the houses and shows would be submerged sacking the tenants in those places ”

The buildings are over 34 in number and the Anambra state government is not taking it lightly and we may go a step further to charge them to court ” he said.