34 states ratify Child Right Act, others soon to follow, says Women Affairs Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, has disclosed that 34 out of the nation’s 36 states have domesticated the Child Rights Act (CRA). Tallen made this known yesterday at a weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team in the Villa. The minister said the two remaining states had assured her that they would domesticate the law before the end of the year after their Assemblies must have concluded all legislative procedures. Though the minister refrained from naming the two states that have yet to domesticate the CRA, a source within the ministry that preferred anonymity disclosed that they were Kano and Zamfara states.

Tallen said her ministry was able to achieve the feat because of the efforts made by the First Ladies of the states as coordinated by the Wife of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Bisi Fayemi. The minister added that the Wife of the current NGF’s Chairman and the First Lady of Sokoto state, Mariya Tambuwal.

has since taken over the responsibility for the advocacy for equity and Justice for women in the country. Commenting on the achievements recorded by her ministry on Gender Based Violence (GBV), Tallen said as at Tuesday, the ministry had 11,053 reported cases of violence against women. Out of the figure, the minister classified 401 as fatal while 592 others were closed and only 32 convictions achieved. Describing the conviction figure as low and unacceptable, the minister said the ministry would continue to work with the Attorney- General and Minister of Justice to ensure better outcomes subsequently.

 

Our Reporters

