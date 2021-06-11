News

34 vaccine specialists selected to guide CEPI staff

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) yesterday announced the new and returning members selected to join its Scientific Advisory Committee for the next three-year period. Comprising of 34 experts from a broad range of key disciplines, including epidemiology, vaccine development, vaccine manufacturing, public health and regulatory sciences, the group will work as an independent body to provide world-class scientific input and recommendations to guide CEPI staff and the CEPI Board in responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also deliver guidance and challenge towards CEPI’s US$3.5 billion plan announced in March 2021 to mitigate or even dramatically reduce the threat of future pandemics and epidemics. The 2021-2024 CEPI Scientific Advisory Committee included new members as well as existing members, who had served on the committee since its launch in 2018 and would run an additional two year term. Additional members may join in the coming months.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: Schoolboys’ release, a big relief to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the safe return of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community. In a remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to […]
News

ATBOWATON pledges commitment to safe operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigerians patronising the services of boat operators have been assured of their safety and security on Nigerian waters. This assurance was given by the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters (ATBOWATON), Mr. Lawal Saheed, while speaking on the operations of its members, saying that they […]
News

Nkire predicts victory for APC in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted victory for the party in the Saturday governorship election in Edo State. Nkire, who was onetime National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), however, said the win might likely be narrow, but adding that “a win is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica