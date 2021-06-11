34 vaccine specialists selected to guide CEPI staff

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) yesterday announced the new and returning members selected to join its Scientific Advisory Committee for the next three-year period. Comprising of 34 experts from a broad range of key disciplines, including epidemiology, vaccine development, vaccine manufacturing, public health and regulatory sciences, the group will work as an independent body to provide world-class scientific input and recommendations to guide CEPI staff and the CEPI Board in responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also deliver guidance and challenge towards CEPI’s US$3.5 billion plan announced in March 2021 to mitigate or even dramatically reduce the threat of future pandemics and epidemics. The 2021-2024 CEPI Scientific Advisory Committee included new members as well as existing members, who had served on the committee since its launch in 2018 and would run an additional two year term. Additional members may join in the coming months.

