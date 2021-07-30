Business

34 women graduate from INTELS empowerment scheme

Oil and gas logistics company, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has graduated 34 women from its Women Empowerment Programme Scheme Synergy (WEPSS). WEPSS is a corporate social responsibility programme of INTELS, which was established in 2013 with the vision of empowering 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fabric design and tailoring.

 

The Managing Director of INTELS Nigeria Ltd, Mr Pasquale Fiore, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos. Fiore said the beneficiaries, drawn from various parts of the country, would be trained in two batches every year.

 

“The beneficiaries undergo intensive tuition-free trainings for four months. They also enjoy free transportation to and fro the training venue, free medical services and monthly stipends.

 

“The graduation ceremony recently took place in Rivers State and the scheme symbolises the collaborative efforts of the trainers, participants and the entire INTELS family,” he said. He commended the WEPSSS trainers and beneficiaries for their “resilience and determination.”

 

The managing director urged the beneficiaries to make use of acquired skills to earn a living and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. “This is one of our many empowerment schemes for the communities around us and we are very happy that over the years, so many people have graduated from this scheme.

 

“We are also aware that many of them are doing well,” he said. Also speaking, WEPSS Project Manager, Nancy Freeborn, commended the management of INTELS for its commitment to the empowerment of women.

 

Freeborn also lauded the company for promotion of Nigerian content and support for local communities in spite of COVID-19 and the present economic challenges.

 

She encouraged the beneficiaries to put their skills to adequate use and build successful businesses that would create employment for others. Freeborn assured them of  continuous support from the WEPSS team.

 

Highlights of the graduation ceremony included the presentation of certificates to the beneficiaries and awards to the best graduating student and other outstanding students

