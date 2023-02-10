340 surrender as military kill 81 terrorists

Troops operating in the North East, North West and North Central regions of the country have killed 81 terrorists within two weeks, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ). The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami stated this at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between January 26 and February 9 yesterday. According to him, 340 terrorists and their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered to the military, with 59 kidnapped civilians rescued from their adductors in the North East.

The DHQ also said troops destroyed illegally refined oil products worth over N128 million in the Niger Delta within the period. Danmadami said: “Cumulatively, within the period under review, troops in the North East recovered 2 GPMG, 1 AK47, 13 Dane guns, 3 AK-47 magazines, one bandolier, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm PKT ammunition, 37roundsof 7.62mmspecial ammo, one 36 hand grenade, 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo, one belted 18 x 7.62mm x51mm ball ammo, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 2 jack knives, 11 bicycles, 1 vehicle,1 motorcycle, 20 wraps of cannabis, the sum of N77,260 as well as a vehicle loaded with food items and other sundry items.

“Troops equally neutralized 56 terrorists, arrested 17 terrorists and nine Boko terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 59 civilians while a total of 340 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered to troops at different locations of the North East theatre of operation.”

He said troops on January 27 raided a terrorist enclave in Yuwe village in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State and killed 17 terrorists. The military said troops also on January 30 neutralised three terrorists and rescued 10 abducted victims in an offensive operation in the Bama and Mafa councils of Borno. According to Danmadami, troops also apprehended four terrorist logistic suppliers in Maina Hari in the Biu Local Government Area on January 28.

“Troops recovered a vehicle with 20 wraps of cannabis, three cartons of biscuit, six mobile phones, six jack knives and the sum of N72, 250. He said: “On February 4, troops raided a terrorists` enclave at Balange Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, neutralised five terrorists and rescued 55 civilians.” In the North West, the military said the troops killed 16 terrorists and apprehended seven in different operations across the zone. In the North Central, Danmadami said they killed five terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists and one gunrunner within the period. He added: “Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe and other Operations in the South South have continued the war against oil theft and illegal refineries and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region through aggressive and increased tempoinraidsand clearance operations as well as patrol amongst other activities. “Accordingly, the land, maritime, and air component of the operation Delta Safe conducted operational activities at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns, cities of Bayelsa, Delta and River states to check the activitiesof thecriminalelement anddenythemfreedomof action. “Consequently, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conductof operationOctopus Gripandotheroperationsdiscovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, equipment andpetroleum products as well as apprehended some suspected criminals.”

