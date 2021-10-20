News

343 killed, 830 kidnapped in Kaduna in three months

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Following the prevailing insecurity in the state, at least 343 persons were killed and 830 others kidnapped in Kaduna State in the last three months.

State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to Aruwan, from July to September, 2021 a total of 343 persons died due to banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisal attacks.

The commissioner said, out of those that died, 50 were women and 22 children.

He disclosed this while presenting the third quarter security report to the state Governor, Nasir El Rufai, and other stakeholders in Kaduna.

He said among the 830 kidnapped, Kaduna Central accounted for 732, adding that the abductions took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru local government areas.

Aruwan also said a total of 69 bandits were killed during engagements with soldiers in different parts of the state within the period under review.

He explained that scores of bandits were neutralized during aerial strikes on identified bandits’ enclaves and many bandits camps were destroyed as well.

