 No Nigerian has right to dominate others –Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to live together, adding that no one has the right to lord over others.

The former governor of Lagos State also urged Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to join hands against violence, hunger, ignorance and bigotry.

Tinubu said this at a town hall meeting in Kano on Tuesday where he assured Muslim leaders that if elected as president in 2023, his government will offer fair and just leadership to all Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman, for the Tinubu Media Office.

Tinubu was quoted as saying: “Religious leaders like you are agents of harmony and hope, not division and disunity.  All well-meaning Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, must join hands against violence, hunger, ignorance and bigotry,” he said.

 

