344 abducted students freed

Few hours after a video of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State was released, the armed men have finally freed the schoolboys. Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State announced that most of the students abducted by the terrorists have been released by their captors.

Masari, who broke the news during an interview with newsmen at the Government House in Katsina last night, however, did not disclose the number of those who had regained their freedom. But a military source disclosed that 344 students were freed. He said that though not all the boys regained their freedom, those who have been released were on their way to Katsina, the state capital. He noted that no ransom was paid before the students were released by their abductors.

The governor also explained that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) mediated the engagement between security operatives and the bandits. The governor said that some of the students have been handed over to the security agencies.

“I think that we have recovered most of the boys, but not all of them. So, we are making arrangements to transport them to Katsina this night (yesterday). All of them are on their way to Katsina from the forest area of Zamfara State. “By tomorrow (today), we will have them medically examined and arrangements will be on the way to reunite them with their families.

Immediately after the medical examinations, we will release them to their parents,” he said. On what his government will do next to secure the people and what lessons has been learnt from the ugly experience, Masari said his government has already fenced and secured all the boarding schools in Katsina State. “But what we will do now before the schools resume is to ensure that sufficient number of policemen and other security agencies are posted to schools.

In addition, on our own part, we are going to increase the number of private security that will be employed in each school to make sure that we don’t experience what we have experienced in the last six days. We are going to get communities living around the schools to form security outfits to assist the security in the schools so that all will be quiet and normal,” he said. Masari commended the security agencies for their efforts towards the success recorded in the last few days.

He said that earlier, security agencies discovered the area where the boys were kept and they had to cordon off the area in order to secure it, but on the instruction not to fire a single shot.

“We had already established some indirect contacts with the abductors and we were determined to secure the release of the boys unharmed,” Masari said. Earlier yesterday, the armed militia group paraded some of the captives.

The student-abductees said some of their colleagues had been killed by their abductors. In a video released by the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram yesterday, some of the abducted schoolboys could be seen crying and pleading with the Federal Government as well as the Katsina State Government to comply with the demands of the terrorists, including the payment of ransom, so they could be set free.

The six minutes and 30 seconds video showed some of the boys crying and pleading with the government to call off any military operation being planned for their rescue and close down all schools, except those strictly established for teaching and learning Koran, the Islamic scriptures. One of the boys, who spoke in both English and Hausa, said they were 520 in number, but some of them were killed because the government sent troops to rescue them.

He urged the Federal Government to settle amicably with their abductors and avoid the use of military force in rescuing them. A voice behind the camera could be heard telling the pupil what to say. “We have been caught by the gangs of Abu Shekau; some of us were killed,” the distraught student said.

At least dozens of other young boys could be seen gathered close to him, all covered in dust and appearing to be within a forest area. A young member of the terrorist group stood in their midst wearing a military uniform, including a face mask, and wielding an assault rifle. As the camera beamed on the abducted students, one of the captors was heard in the background saying that the aim of the video was to show the Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari, that the students were all fine. The terrorists said they kidnapped the students because the government refused to stop killing and arresting Fulani criminals.

“We did this because you refused to stop killing and arresting Fulani,” one of them said. The voice of the older student which returned immediately after said: “All the soldiers that have come here to help us, please send them back, they can do nothing to help. Please sir, you have to send all the Army, the soldiers, and this Jet (fighter jet) back. Please sir, we need your assistance please.” The young student then pleaded with the government to stop attacking the terrorists.

“All the armies that you sent here can do nothing to them. Dan Allah, you have to dissolve any gang of vigilantes and close down all types of schools, excluding Islamiyya (Qur’anic schools),” he said. Leader of the Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, otherwise known as Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, spoke at the end of the video, saying he was happy with the operation.

Shekau said many people thought he was lying when he claimed responsibility for the schoolboys’ abduction. He said he would not add anything since sceptics could now see the boys by themselves. “Even if I didn’t say anything, here are my people speaking and here are your boys speaking too,” he said.

The terrorist group had, in 2014, abducted 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State. Since then, only 164 have been freed while 112 others are still in captivity. In 2018, a similar mass abduction took place at Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

All the abducted schoolgirls except one, Leah Sharibu, have been released. The latest incident in Kankara took place on Friday, December 11, 2020 after the terrorists stormed the all-boys boarding school in the middle of the night, broke its gate, shot sporadically into the air to instill fear and took hundreds of the boys into captivity. In the usual style, the terrorists were said to have claimed to be security operatives who had come to rescue the students from an imminent attack. However, some of the students managed to scale the school fence and escaped into the surrounding bushes.

