$34bn untapped remittances: Why BDCs should get involved

With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stoppage of foreign exchange sales to Bureaux De Change (BDCs), economists and financial sector analysts have advised the apex bank to allow the BDCs receive diaspora remittances as is done in other economies of the world.

The estimated annual remittance by Nigerians in diaspora is $34 billion and a large part of it never makes it into the country.

Financial pundits have advised the CBN to institute a framework that allows BDCs, which have automated their operations, to receive these funds into the economy to boost dollar reserves and save the naira.

There are many things working in favour of Nigeria that are hardly noticed.

Top on the list is the $34 billion estimated annual remittance by Nigerians in diaspora that are barely touched because of non-existence channels to attract the funds into the economy. Globally, Nigeria is one of the few countries that concisely attract funds from migrant workers.

Others are Pakistan, Canada, USA, Australia, and Vietnam. Nigeria is on the side of those that have many migrant workers in the rest of the world, and therefore earn foreign curren- cies they want to remit home. But there is a huge problem that limits the funds from getting home.

In a media report, renowned economist and chief consultant at B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, explained that if Nigeria is able to manage that remittance effectively, it will add 0.4 per cent to our GDP growth annually.

He disclosed that a lot of the dollars don’t come into the FX market in Nigeria.

The receiver gets the naira equivalent of the fund even when the funds never got to Nigeria, denying Nigeria the full benefit of diaspora remittances, despite the country being at the top in terms of benefitting from migrant workers.

“So what then happens is that instead of bringing it into the FX market in Nigeria, they keep it outside. That also becomes a leg that supports speculations that we talked about earlier on. I believe that was part of the reason why the CBN introduced the $1 for N5 incentive.

The idea now is to see if the country can harness the most of the remittances,” Adedipe said. “That now is a policy I think we need to interrogate more.

How can we make it more attractive for those foreign currencies generated by migrant Nigerian workers to be remitted home, and become a part of our national supply to our market here?

That now is a space for the BDCs”. Analysts said that what is needed is implementation of laws that stipulate that oil companies and other multinational companies bring dollars into the economy instead of keeping them at Home countries.

This will ensure that what is kept outside the market would come into Nigeria to boost supply. CBN already has the tools, but they need to enforce it.

ABCON President, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Gwadabe said globally, BDCs remain one of the channels through which the Diaspora remittance funds come into countries.

He said that the BDCs remain at the centre of economic development and have the capacity to attract needed capital for the development of the Nigerian economy and deepening of the forex market.

Findings have also shown that forex remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora far exceeded the country’s earnings from crude oil export last year.

Since many transactions are unrecorded or take place through informal channels, the actual amount of remittance flows into the country is arguably higher.

The estimation is that migrant remittances to Nigeria could grow to $25.5 billion, $29.8 billion and $34.8 billion in 2019, 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Gwadabe said Diaspora remittances remain a cheap source of funds, because it is not to be paid back with interest but goes directly into the construction of houses, payment of school fees, medicals and a lot of things that are adding value to the weak economy.

Again, BDCs are supposed to buy from travellers coming into Nigeria, whether they are foreigners or they are Nigerians who did some things offshore, and were able to make some money, and brought back those foreign currencies. BDCs are also expected to operate at a two-way rate, then in response to what they have told you, you will now disclose whether you want to buy from them or sell to them.

The operators are also expected to be in tune with market dynamics, be able to fix its own rate within the recommended commission rate in such a way that is competitive in that market.

Other issues include customer service, relationship management and commission which must be within market range. Import pressure on forex But because we were net importers, that brought pressure on the FX market.

And like we have also argued overtime, the major worry for the CBN or anyone considering the management of the FX market is the premium. *Shittu writes from Abuja

