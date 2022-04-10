35% affirmative action: Justice at last for Nigerian women

History was made April 6, when judgement was delivered in favour of Nigeria women. A Federal High Court Abuja, ruled in favour of Nigerian women on the litigation process on Affirmative Action before Justice Donatus Okorowo.

The suit, which has been on since 2020, came to an end with victory for Nigerian Women with the hope that the judgement is a clear interpretations of the provisions of the Constitution. In a press statement made available to journalists, signed by Esther Alaribe of Women Radio WFM 91.7, explained that the Nigerian women have suffered marginalization in the Nigerian Political Space.

As a result, they proceeded with a litigation process to clearly state and reiterate the anti-discriminatory provisions of the Nigerian constitution and Gender Equality in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution.

Hence, it is believed that Nigeria’s political space will reflect inclusive governance and allow for an enabling environment for women in politics.

Led by the Falana and Falana Chambers with Barrister Marshall Abubakar representing the Nigerian women and other critical stakeholders, it was a coalition of women groups including Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF),Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD- WEST AFRICA), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA). Others included Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), YIAGA Africa, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and 100 Women Lobby Group.

The high court entered judgment in suit filed by various gender right alleging violations of several sections of the 1999 Constitution, the African Charter on human and people’s rights and several other international treaties.

The court commenced by deciding the preliminary objection of the court wherein the defendants represented by the AGF and Minister of Justice argued that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to sue and that the plaintiffs lacked reasonable cause of action because none of their rights have been violated.

In resolving the issue, the court ruled that the Plaintiffs, who are gender groups and NGOs have shown their interest in the suit via their affidavit evidence. On the main issue, the court struck out the defendants affidavit and held that the plaintiffs have proven their case before the court.

The court therefore resolved the two issues in favour of the plaintiffs and granted all the reliefs sought. Relief sought by the plaintiffs were as follows: A declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful, null and an arbitrary violation of the National Gender Policy, 2006.

A declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful and a violation of sections 42, 147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

A declaration that the overwhelmingly predominant appointment of the male gender into decision making positions of the Federation is wrong, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void as it violates Sections 42,147(3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and does violate the right of the female gender to equal access to public offices.

An injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from further exercising the Constitutional and Statutory power of appointment in a manner violative of the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contained in the National Gender Policy, 2006.

An order mandating the respondents to henceforth comply with the principle of equality of the sexes in all appointments in compliance with Sections 42,147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and any other the court may deem fit in this matter.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...