35 kidnapped victims regain freedom in Kaduna after N2.5m ransom

Thirty five persons that were kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke B Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, have regained their freedom after the payment of N2.5 million naira.

Millennium city is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, one of the local government areas, where terrorists have been dealing with residents.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the victims came back to the community yesterday (Friday) night and were received by a crowd of hundreds of community members.

A member of the community however disclosed that one person is still in captivity as the bandits were demanding that his family must bring at least, two motorcycles as part of their own ransom for his freedom.

This was as another community member told journalists that N2.5 million was paid before the release of the kidnapped victims after pleading with them that families can not afford any money.

In a related development, a Doctor kidnapped with about 15 others, including women and children from Sabon Gero community has also regained their freedom.

