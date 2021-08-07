35-year-old man in NSCDC net for allegedly raping minor in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a 35-yearold man, Kola Mogaji for allegedly raping a four-yearold girl (name withheld). Mogaji, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area in llorin, the state capital reportedly has a rape charge preferred against him and he is currently standing trial in court before a fresh allegation was made against him. NSCDC’s spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The suspect has a pending case in court after he was accused of having canal knowledge of a three-year-old girl some months ago.

“The suspect can be categorised as a serial rapist because this will be second rape case preferred against him while we are still carrying out further investigations about his rape escapades. “It was the mother of the four-year-old girl who alerted the office of the NSCDC when she noticed some abnormalities in her child.

After medical examination, it was discovered that some semens were found in the private part of the girl. “In his confessional statement, Mogaji admitted to have had canal knowledge of the poor and innocent girl, who he said usually comes to his shop,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...