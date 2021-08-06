Metro & Crime

35-year-old man in NSCDC net for allegedly raping minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a 35-year-old man, Kola Mogaji, allegedly described as a serial rapist, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl (name withheld).

Mogaji, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area in llorin, reportedly already had a previous rape charge preferred against him and which he was currently  standing trial in court, before this fresh allegation against him.

NSCDC’s spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The suspect has a pending case in court after he was accused of having canal knowledge of a three-year-old girl some months ago.

“The suspect can be categorised as a serial rapist because this will be second rape case preferred against him while we are still carrying out further investigations about his rape escapades.

“It was the mother of the three-year-old girl who alerted the office of the NSCDC when she noticed some abnormalities in her child. After medical examination, it was discovered that some semens were found in the private part of the girl.

“In his confessional statement, Mogaji admitted to have had canal knowledge of the poor and innocent girl, who he said usually comes to his shop.

“The situation is worrisome. The guy is on bail. He is already in court for offences bordering on rape charges. Now he has been caught in the act again.

“The state Commandant lskilu Ayinla Makinde has been briefed on the sad development and has ordered full scale investigation before further action will be taken.”

The PRO said the Commandant has therefore urged parents, especially mothers, to take adequate care of their children during and after the current long vacation of schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police station burnt, banks shut as hoodlums takeover Abakaliki

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

*We won’t  tolerate this madness anymore -Umahi Hoodlums on Wednesday burnt down Kpirikpiri Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and destroyed other social amenities in the metropolis. A group of youths, who were wearing black atire with some of them appearing half naked, had patrolled the capital city chanting war songs. To this […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N700m fraud: Court adjourns trial of Ize-Iyamu, others to July

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The ongoing trial of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others in the N700million suit brought against them at the Federal High Court, Benin, hw Edo State capital, Thursday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing. The absence of the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Igangan boils as 20 killed; palace, petrol station burnt in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 20 people have been allegedly killed in Igangan, one of the towns in Ibarapa North Local Government in Oyo State after an attack by suspected bandits. The Palace of the Asigangan as well as a popular petroleum station were not spared. They were razed by the suspected bandits numbering 50, who were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica