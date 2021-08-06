35-year-old man in NSCDC net for allegedly raping minor in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a 35-year-old man, Kola Mogaji, allegedly described as a serial rapist, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl (name withheld).

Mogaji, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area in llorin, reportedly already had a previous rape charge preferred against him and which he was currently standing trial in court, before this fresh allegation against him.

NSCDC’s spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The suspect has a pending case in court after he was accused of having canal knowledge of a three-year-old girl some months ago.

“The suspect can be categorised as a serial rapist because this will be second rape case preferred against him while we are still carrying out further investigations about his rape escapades.

“It was the mother of the three-year-old girl who alerted the office of the NSCDC when she noticed some abnormalities in her child. After medical examination, it was discovered that some semens were found in the private part of the girl.

“In his confessional statement, Mogaji admitted to have had canal knowledge of the poor and innocent girl, who he said usually comes to his shop.

“The situation is worrisome. The guy is on bail. He is already in court for offences bordering on rape charges. Now he has been caught in the act again.

“The state Commandant lskilu Ayinla Makinde has been briefed on the sad development and has ordered full scale investigation before further action will be taken.”

The PRO said the Commandant has therefore urged parents, especially mothers, to take adequate care of their children during and after the current long vacation of schools.

Like this: Like Loading...