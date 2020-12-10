35-year-old man seeks N3.6m for eye tumour operation

A 35-years -old man, Mr. Ibeh Udonna , a native of Mbaise in Imo State has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid, as he needs the sum of N3.6 million for eye tumor surgery. According to Solomon Jesus Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, taking care of Udonna, they are soliciting support for the patient who has been diagnosed with eye tumour.

The Coordinator of the foundation, Pastor Sunday Solomon, in a letter, said Udonna had been battling eye disease for the past 15 years. “The family has no money to fund the surgery bill; the youngman is a kerosine seller, but this disease has affected his business, and personal activities.

The Foundation has a lot of health cases on our list, but we decided to handle his case urgently. “He has an appointment at Mediheal Group of Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya,” the letter partly read. Members of the public can also render financial assistance to Udonna via; Account name – Ibeh Udonna; Account number – 2740011040; Bank name – Ecobank, “ he appealed.

Like this: Like Loading...