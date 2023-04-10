Metro & Crime News

35-Year-Old Man Stoned To Death By Angry Mob In Ondo

 Angry mob have allegedly killed a 35-year-old man identified as Olorunfemi Tope in Ondo State after he reportedly crushed four persons to death in an accident that occurred in the ljoka area, in Akure on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Odunlami Omisanya said, ”six others involved and injured in the accident are currently in the hospital.

He said, ”The driver rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots along Ijo Mimo, through Sunday bus stop, Ijoka road.

” The victims died on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries.

” Immediately the accident happened some sympathizers who rushed to rescue the victims and the driver, later reportedly found some fetish items inside the driver’s vehicle, raising suspension that the he is a ‘yahoo boy’.

” Angered by their discovery in the car, the sympathizers descended on the driver.

” The driver of the Toyota car who did not sustain any injury was said to be trying to escape from the scene when he was caught by some youths and was beaten and stoned to death.

