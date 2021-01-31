News

3,500 vulnerable women get FG’s N70m grant in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Federal Government, yesterday, began the disbursement of a N70 million grant to 3,500 vulnerable women in Ogun State.

 

The beneficiaries, who were selected from different rural parts of the state got N20,000 each.

 

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq presented the cash to some of the beneficiaries in Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

She explained that the grant, which under the Rural Women Project and Symbotic Disbursement, was part of the programmes line up for the National Social Investment Programme as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhancing social inclusion.

 

Farouq who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, said the ministry is working tirelessly to address some of the socioeconomic problems that are bedeviling all parts of the country by strengthening the humanitarian-developmentpeace nexus.

 

She said, “The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration. It is consistent with the President’s now national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

 

It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in the country.” In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako- Oyedele commended the Federal Government for its efforts in lifting many vulnerable out of poverty.

 

The deputy governor noted that the state will continue to make available grants and opportunities that will benefit the residents of the state. She, however, advised the beneficiaries to invest the grant wisely by using it to set up small businesses

